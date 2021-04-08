Spot the (robot) dog enlists in the French Army, (battery) dies

In news that should surprise no one, Boston Dynamics‘ terrifying robot dog is being tested by a military force. Spot was pictured alongside French soldiers during a series of training exercises at a military school in Brittany. 21. Je déploie le robot pour reconnaitre OSCAR3.Retour en images sur l’exercice de recherche appliquée organisé les 30 et 31 mars par l’EMIA et le centre de recherche. Robotisation du champ de bataille : sensibiliser les élèves aux enjeux de demain. #CapaciTERRE #Robots pic.twitter.com/HiZ2BFOZPY — Saint-Cyr Coëtquidan (@SaintCyrCoet) April 6, 2021 Spot was one of a number of robots used in the trials, which sought…



This story continues at The Next Web