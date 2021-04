On April 12, 1961, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin sat alone in the Vostok 1 spacecraft, hoping to become the first person to travel into space. "Poyekhali!" Gagarin said as liftoff began, an informal phrase in Russian that translates to "Off we go!"



Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin inside the Vostok 1 space capsule just prior to becoming the...