France is giving citizens $3,000 to get rid of their car and get an ebike

France is one of the latest nations looking to offer a cash-for-clunkers incentive to get people out of their cars and onto more sustainable means of transport. The European nation is offering residents €2,500 ($2,975) to trade in their old emission spewing car, and get an electric bicycle. Yes, an electric bicycle. [Read more: The biggest tech trends of 2021, according to 3 founders] It’s not set in stone just yet, though. Earlier this week, lawmakers in France approved the measure in a preliminary vote. The French Federation of Bicycle Users claims that if France does go ahead with the…



