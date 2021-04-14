France is giving citizens $3,000 to get rid of their car and get an ebike

France is one of the latest nations looking to offer a cash-for-clunkers incentive to get people out of their cars and onto more sustainable means of transport. The European nation is offering residents €2,500 ($2,975) to trade in their old emission spewing car, and get an electric bicycle. Yes, an electric bicycle. [Read more: The biggest tech trends of 2021, according to 3 founders] It’s not set in stone just yet, though. Earlier this week, lawmakers in France approved the measure in a preliminary vote. The French Federation of Bicycle Users claims that if France does go ahead with the…
This story continues at The Next Web
France is one of the latest nations looking to offer a cash-for-clunkers incentive to get people out of their cars and onto more sustainable means of transport. The European nation is offering residents €2,500 ($2,975) to trade in their old emission spewing car, and get an electric bicycle. Yes, an electric bicycle. [Read more: The biggest tech trends of 2021, according to 3 founders] It’s not set in stone just yet, though. Earlier this week, lawmakers in France approved the measure in a preliminary vote. The French Federation of Bicycle Users claims that if France does go ahead with the…