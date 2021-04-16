Screen record and capture lossless quality audio with this Mac app bundle on sale

TLDR: The AnyMP4 Screen and Audio Recorder for Mac lets users capture the exact online video and audio they want, then save it for playback later, all with the touch of a button. There are any number of reasons why you might want a full recording of a virtual meeting or a lifestream. There could be vital, pertinent details worth going back to afterward to make sure you understand everything. Maybe you want to chronicle a truly epic game session that may never happen again. Or maybe it’s a live musical performance that you’d want to listen to again over…



This story continues at The Next Web