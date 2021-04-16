Screen record and capture lossless quality audio with this Mac app bundle on sale

Screen record and capture lossless quality audio with this Mac app bundle on sale

The Next Web

Published

TLDR: The AnyMP4 Screen and Audio Recorder for Mac lets users capture the exact online video and audio they want, then save it for playback later, all with the touch of a button. There are any number of reasons why you might want a full recording of a virtual meeting or a lifestream. There could be vital, pertinent details worth going back to afterward to make sure you understand everything. Maybe you want to chronicle a truly epic game session that may never happen again. Or maybe it’s a live musical performance that you’d want to listen to again over…

This story continues at The Next Web

Full Article