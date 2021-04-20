Reddit introduces its Clubhouse clone because it’s 2021 and that’s what we do now

Reddit introduces its Clubhouse clone because it’s 2021 and that’s what we do now

The Next Web

Published

If you’re a social network, you have to have a Clubhouse clone on your platform. I don’t make the rules. Reddit is the latest to join the fold, and announced a live audio product last night. The product is called Reddit Talk, and it lets you voice chat with other folks on your subreddit in real-time. However, it’s currently in the test phase and you have to register your interest through a waitlist if you want to try it out. The functionality of the feature is akin to Clubhouse in terms of creating rooms and joining them with Twitter Spaces-inspired emoji…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Reddit

Full Article