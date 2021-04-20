Reddit introduces its Clubhouse clone because it’s 2021 and that’s what we do now

If you’re a social network, you have to have a Clubhouse clone on your platform. I don’t make the rules. Reddit is the latest to join the fold, and announced a live audio product last night. The product is called Reddit Talk, and it lets you voice chat with other folks on your subreddit in real-time. However, it’s currently in the test phase and you have to register your interest through a waitlist if you want to try it out. The functionality of the feature is akin to Clubhouse in terms of creating rooms and joining them with Twitter Spaces-inspired emoji…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Reddit