The new iPad Pro’s Center Stage feature is my favorite thing from the Apple event

Apple introduced updated iPad Pros last night at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event. These devices are now powered by the company’s own ARM-based M1 chip, millimeter-wave 5G support, and a Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 port. However, my favorite feature is called Center Stage — powered by the new ultra wide-angle front camera. Here’s what it does: when you’re video calling someone and move slightly to the side, the camera will pan towards you. Because of the 120-degree field of view and some machine learning magic from the M1 chip, the iPad can recognize that you’re slightly out of the frame and adjust…



