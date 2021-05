*TL;DR: *The* *Learn to Master the Queen's Gambit Course Bundle is on sale for £21.51 as of April 25, saving you 90% on list price.



--------------------



[INS: The :INS] [INS: Queen's Gambit :INS] isn't just the name of the award-winning Netflix miniseries. It's also a classic chess opening.



If binge-watching...