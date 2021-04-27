Feast your eyes on Husqvarna’s stunning electric motorcycle concept

KTM-owned motorcycle marque Husqvarna, known for its street and motocross and machines, is taking a stab at electric bikes at last. The 118-year-old Swedish company just unveiled its E-Pilen concept motorcycle, and it’s quite a looker. Hit the play button above to get a glimpse of some of the details on the bike. The sharp styling is reminiscent of the rest of Husqvarna’s line of street motorcycles, from the powerful 701 to the more tame 125 that launched recently. The classic round headlight paired with the futuristic wide tank, and the stubby rear end are the markings of a true…



This story continues at The Next Web