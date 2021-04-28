Black man says racially-biased AI system rejected his passport photo

A Black man says a passport photo he submitted was rejected by the British government because the AI software couldn’t recognize his “melanated hotness.” Joris Lechêne, a model and racial justice activist, said in a TikTok video that his photo met every rule in the application guidelines: But lo and behold, that photo was rejected because the artificial intelligence software wasn’t designed with people of my phenotype in mind. Lechêne shared a screenshot of the photo he submitted. It shows him standing in a black t-shirt, mouth closed, against a contrasting grey background. Nonetheless, the government website rejected the image because…



