UK to use existing NHS app as vaccine passport for travel overseas

The UK government is retooling a National Health Service app as a vaccine passport for international travel, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced this morning. The app will provide proof that people have been vaccinated or received a negative test for the virus. Shapps told Sky News that the system is already being developed: In terms of vaccine certification, I can confirm we are working on an NHS application — actually it will be the NHS app that is used for people when they book appointments with the NHS and so on — to be able to show you’ve had a vaccine or…

