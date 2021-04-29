Facebook says it blocked #ResignModi posts “by mistake” — but it hardly seems like an accident

Last night, when most of India was sleeping, Facebook temporarily blocked posts that included the #ResignModi hashtag— criticizing the Prime Minister‘s handling of the raging Coronavirus pandemic — and restored them hours later. The company said that the blocking was an oversight, and New Delhi didn’t order the social networking giant to restrict it: We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it. This incident raises a lot of eyebrows because at one end we have the government, which ordered Facebook and Twitter to remove more than 100 posts that…



