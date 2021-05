*Need a little motivation to get up and get active? Check out these Garmin smartwatches on sale at Amazon as of April 30 (one day only!): *



· *OUR TOP PICK: *Garmin vivomove HR — Save $70.56



· *BEST UPGRADE PICK: *Garmin 010-01733-00 Fenix 5X Sapphire — Save $65.97



· *BEST FOR KIDS: *Garmin vívofit jr — Save...