EV range anxiety got you down? Save cash and go farther with our guide to hypermiling

Switching to an electric vehicle is good for the environment and your bank account. EVs save drivers an average of $800 to $1000 a year on driving costs compared to traditional fuel-powered cars, but some EV enthusiasts are finding ways to squeeze even more mileage and money from their vehicles. Hypermiling is a driving practice that prioritizes efficiency and cost savings, encouraging you to drive as economically as possible. Even though electric cars are not gas guzzlers, EV owners can still adopt these techniques to boost their range and save money in the process. How is hypermiling different for EVs…



This story continues at The Next Web