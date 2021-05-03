Facebook Oversight Board to announce if it’ll reverse Trump ban on May 5

Facebook’s Oversight Board — something akin to a supreme court for the company — will decide whether to reverse the controversial Trump ban on Wednesday at 9:00 AM ET. The Trump ban went into effect on January 7, a day after the Capitol riot. Zuckerberg said Trump was banned “indefinitely” from Facebook and Instagram, but the matter was then submitted to the company’s Oversight Board on January 21. The Oversight Board was originally slated to make a decision within 90 days, but the ruling was delayed after receiving over 9,000 comments on the case, which it needed time to review. The…



