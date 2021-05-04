Macron’s climate law banning domestic flights isn’t enough, say green groups

On Tuesday, the French parliament will vote for a new climate law aiming to support President Emmanuel Macron’s green policies, France 24 reports. The measure includes bans on domestic flights under two and half hours that can be done by train, restrictions on renting badly insulated properties, and the designation of “ecocide” as a punishable crime. While the draft legislation will most likely pass by the parliament’s lower house, where the French president holds the majority of seats, it has left environmental groups rather dissatisfied. Campaigners have criticized it as unambitious and inadequate to keep up with the rapidly changing climate. They…



