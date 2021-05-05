Even the most customer-centric businesses can overestimate their performance or miss the broad trends in customer behavior. That is why NICE inContact conducts annual surveys that track the customer experience from the perspective of businesses and consumers. CRM Buyer discussed the recent findings and related issues in more detail with the company's CEO Paul Jarman.Full Article
How to Ride the 'Consumer Wave' to Better Customer Experiences
CRM Buyer0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Consumers Make Decisions Based On How And Why Products Are Recommended Online
As more people go online for shopping, understanding how they rely on e-commerce recommendation systems to make purchases is..
Eurasia Review