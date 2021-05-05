Australia’s EV adoption is being needlessly held up by red tape

New South Wales Transport Minister Andrew Constance declared his support of the EV transition, stating that the Australian government should provide bigger incentives, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. The minister proposed several measures, including subsidizing car parks with charging stations, waiving stamp duty, and giving access to transit lanes for drivers of electric cars. Credit: James AlcockTransport Minister Andrew Constance says that NSW should subsidize electric vehicles. He also added that the government needs to pick a “drop dead” date for the ban on petrol and diesel vehicle sales. While Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has declared his intention to impose EV road tax in Victoria…



This story continues at The Next Web