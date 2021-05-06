PUBG owner teases a new Battle Royale mobile game for India

South Korea’s Krafton Inc — rights holders of the PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG) game — released a teaser for a new game called Battlegrounds Mobile India specially made for the country. Last September, the Indian government banned PUBG and 118 other Chinese apps over data security concerns. The IP holding company tried to distance itself from China-based Tencent, the distributors of the game in India, in order to get the ban lifted. Two months later, Krafton said that it aims to bring the game back in the country in some form. The firm also pledged to invest $100 million in the local gaming community. We…



