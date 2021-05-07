The Apple Podcasts app redesign is a crime against humanity

Amongst all the big product announcements Apple made at its April event, the company also ushered in a new era for its podcast offering. Specifically, it introduced subscriptions and a redesigned Podcasts app. Today, we’re talking about the latter. Why? Because the Apple Podcast app redesign is a violation of our human rights; a plague upon this fair and pleasant land. Okay, that’s a bit much. But the redesign is annoying. Anything that gets tweaked should be better to use, right? Well, that hasn’t happened with the new Apple Podcasts app. The most obvious and least offensive change is visual. The overall…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Apple