Virgin Hyperloop co-founder says commercial trips could start in 2027

Magnetic floating pods traveling through a series of tubes sound like a scene from sci-fi movies, right? But what if they could be used for mass transport? The American transport tech company Virgin Hyperloop expects to make it happen by 2027, co-founder and Chief Executive Josh Giegel told Reuters. The company is developing tech for passenger pods that will reach a speed up to 1,200 kilometers through almost air-free vacuum tunnels using magnetic levitation. Simply put, the pods are super-fast because the lack of air and the magnetic levitation reduce friction. They will accommodate 28 passengers, and will also be used for freight. “It…



