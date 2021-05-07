Twitter launches Tip Jar — here’s how to use it

Twitter is introducing a new way to cash in on your brilliant tweets. The microblogging site has started rolling out a Tip Jar feature that allows users to send money to their favorite accounts. “This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter — with money,” said Esther Crawford, ‎senior product manager at Twitter, in a blog post. People on Twitter are already doing this—adding their PayPal and $Cashtag to their bio or as a reply to a Tweet that takes off. We want to make it easier…



