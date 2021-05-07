Mushrooms on Mars is a hoax — stop believing hack ‘scientists’

There is no evidence that mushrooms or any other form of life exists on Mars. The Mars rover did not take a picture of fungi growing on the planet. And so-called ‘scientists’ did not explain the existence of fungi on Mars in a research paper. If there are mushrooms on Mars, the people on our planet have yet to uncover any evidence of their existence. But what about the headlines? Simply put: they’re bunk. As far as we can tell, all of the recent articles discussing the “discovery of fungi” on Mars are based on a recently published research paper…
This story continues at The Next Web
There is no evidence that mushrooms or any other form of life exists on Mars. The Mars rover did not take a picture of fungi growing on the planet. And so-called ‘scientists’ did not explain the existence of fungi on Mars in a research paper. If there are mushrooms on Mars, the people on our planet have yet to uncover any evidence of their existence. But what about the headlines? Simply put: they’re bunk. As far as we can tell, all of the recent articles discussing the “discovery of fungi” on Mars are based on a recently published research paper…