EasySplitter can break any song down to its components — and it sounds like magic

TLDR: The EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover app lets users strip vocals out of any song; or peel off instrumental, drum or bass tracks to use in your own compositions. Part of the allure of the Billie Eilish story isn’t just that she’s a super-talented musical wunderkind. Obviously, that’s a big part…but there’s also the idea that a 14-year-old can record songs and launch a celebrity empire right from her bedroom. Of course, it never hurts to have the right tools on your way to music world domination. Where once it required an engineering studio stacked with engineers at the cost…



This story continues at The Next Web