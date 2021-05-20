Scientists: NASA better hurry up and put people on the Moon, bad space weather’s coming

Outer space is so often called a “cold void” that it’s easy to forget there’s weather up there too. You won’t see any thunderstorms or tornadoes in space, but our sun’s been cycling through various “seasons” for millions of years and scientists think they’ve figured out how to predict “extreme” weather events in our neck of the universe. A team of researchers from the University of Reading today published research indicating the window for good weather might be closing for NASA’s plan to send a crewed spacecraft to the Moon in 2024. Titled “Extreme Space-Weather Events and the Solar Cycle,”…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: NASA