Robinhood launches a new platform for you to buy into IPOs

Trading app Robinhood has opened up a new platform for customers to buy shares of companies at their Initial Public Offering (IPO) price. The company said it wants to democratize Wall Street offerings with this new platform called, which is called IPO Access: Most IPO shares typically go to institutions or wealthier investors. With IPO Access, everyday investors at Robinhood will have the chance to get in at the IPO price. The trading platform is also set to have its own IPO in a few week’s time. A Reuters report noted that Robinhood will also host some of its shares before…



This story continues at The Next Web