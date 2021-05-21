The PocketGuitar is the way to becoming a guitar god even when you don’t have your guitar

TLDR: The PocketGuitar Bluetooth-Enabled AI Guitar is like playing and practicing on a real guitar…but without the guitar. If you’re ready to learn to play the guitar, you know it won’t just happen overnight. In fact, it won’t just happen, period. It’ll only happen with lots and lots and lots of hard work. Experts suggest young players practice a bare minimum of 15 minutes each day. Hub Guitar estimates that to become a competent rhythm guitar player, you’ll need to spend over 600 hours playing, or the equivalent of about 6 months of practicing around 4 hours a day. To…



This story continues at The Next Web