How ‘digital nationalism’ threatens to entrench Big Tech

The massive digital platform market has until recently been dominated by a handful of US-based companies such as Facebook and Google. However, as foreign governments and competing platforms try to erode this domination, platforms are becoming a new sphere of geopolitical maneuvering. The European Union wants to gain more control over international tech companies and achieve more independence in the digital arena. India has banned 177 Chinese apps on the grounds they are “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India”. And in 2020, the then US President Donald Trump spent months attempting to ban the Chinese-made video-sharing platform TikTok…



This story continues at The Next Web