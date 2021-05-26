Why WhatsApp is dragging the Indian government to court this week

Why WhatsApp is dragging the Indian government to court this week

WhatsApp has sued the Indian government in Delhi high court over its new intermediary rules. These rules — which are coming into effect starting today — force chat platforms to find the ” first originator” of a message, endangering end-to-end encryption provided by WhatsApp, Signal, and other platforms. In a statement, the Facebook-owned service said that traceability will meddle with people’s privacy on the platform. The company added that it’ll continue engaging with the Indian government to find a middle ground: Requiring messaging apps to “trace” chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single…

