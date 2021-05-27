How to hide like counts on Instagram — for your own posts and others

Instagram and Facebook have been testing hiding like counts for years now, but the social networks are finally ready to bring the feature to everyone. The company today announced that every Instagram and Facebook user will be able to hide their like counts from the public. The feature is rolling out to Instagram first, with similar functionality launching in Facebook in the coming weeks. On Instagram, you can opt to either hide likes for your individual posts or for all posts — both yours and those of the people you follow. To hide likes on an individual post, you can…



