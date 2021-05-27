Ditch your phone, Twitter Spaces is now on your desktop

Twitter announced today that it’s bringing Spaces — its live audio product — to the web. This could mean that I can finally put my phone aside to listen to some interesting conversations or live music. Real-time audio apps have birthed a plethora of new content formats to consume. One of those is “listening to this while working.” This could be a room where someone is playing music, your friends are talking, or people are just silent to enjoy each others’ “company.” I’ve been in plenty of such Clubhouse rooms, but after moments, I eventually pick up my phone to…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Twitter