Kia bets on bribing you with free stuff to secure its piece of the EV market pie

Kia seems to be putting serious work in marketing it’s First Edition EV6, which will be launched in the US in the beginning of 2022. As CNET reports, the company announced on Thursday that the first 1,500 people to preorder a First Edition EV6 models will get an extra bonus: a free Apple Watch. According to Kia, the Apple Watch isn’t a random choice. It will allow customers to use the Kia Connect suite of services that come as part of the car. And if you happen to already have an Apple Watch, Kia has other gifts for you. You could get…



This story continues at The Next Web