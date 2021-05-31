Car companies are ‘greenwashing’ their plug-in hybrid vehicles

Hybrid vehicle sales skyrocketed in Europe during the first quarter of 2021, reaching roughly 256,000 (up 264% year-over-year), EV-volumes.com reports. Hybrids remain a much more popular choice than battery electric vehicles, but the question is whether they are actually sustainable and good for the environment. A collaborative study by the European Federation for Transport and Environment and Greenpeace has found that CO2 emissions from plug-in hybrid vehicles are up to 2,5 times greater than official tests and manufacturer marketing suggests. Based on data gathered from over 20,000 plug-in hybrid drivers around Europe, the average plug-in hybrid car produces around 28 tonnes of…
