Super-affordable electricity makes UK motoring cheaper than it’s been in 50 years

In 1972 Don McLean was singing about driving big block Chevys, the VW Beetle overtook the Ford Model T as the all-time best selling car, and Brits could fuel their cars for just a penny a mile. For gasoline or diesel powered vehicles, fuel has never been as cheap as it was back then. However, thanks to a new specialist energy tariff, electric car drivers in the UK can charge their EVs and drive them for the equivalent of about 1.3 pence per mile, Motoring Research reports. EDF’s EV-specific tariff, called GoElectric 35, costs users just 4.5p per kWh off-peak.…



This story continues at The Next Web