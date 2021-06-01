What the internet can teach us about EV adoption

The transition from animal-drawn carriages to cars in the beginning of the 20th century was the first technological revolution in the motoring world. One hundred and twenty years later, we’re in the middle of the second biggest automotive revolution: the switch to electric vehicles. As the BBC’s Justin Rowlatt explains, the electric revolution will happen much faster than expected. An enlightening parallel To illustrate his prediction, Rowlatt offers an illuminating parallel, that of the internet, and he suggests that the EV market is about where the internet was around the late 1990s or early 2000s. He demonstrates that the internet, like all…



This story continues at The Next Web