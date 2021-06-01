This AI robot mimics human expressions to build trust with users

Scientists at Columbia University have developed a robot that mimics the facial expressions of humans to gain their trust. Named Eva, the droid uses deep learning to analyze human facial gestures captured by a camera. Cables and motors then pull on different points of the robot’s soft skin to mimic the expressions of nearby people in real-time. The effect is pretty creepy, but the researchers say that giving androids this ability can facilitate more natural and engaging human-robot interactions. Eva produces different expressions by utilizing one or more of six basic emotions: anger, disgust, fear, joy, sadness, and surprise. Per the study paper: For example, while joy…



This story continues at The Next Web