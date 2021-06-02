Spotify’s new Only You feature will tell you that you’re special, but you’re probably not

If you ever feel like a boring normie, Spotify wants to let you know that at least your taste in music is special. The streaming giant today launched Only You, a new feature that generates personalized playlists and pays you fawning compliments for your “unique” listening habits. The experience is similar to Spotify Wrapped, with a visual breakdown of your streaming patterns, a Stories-like interface, and new insights about your tastes. You can find a “unique audio pairing” of tracks you play back-to-back, songs you listen to at certain times of the day, and the years of musical history that you frequently stream. [Read: This dude drove an…



