WhatsApp confirms you will be able to link 4 devices through one account

WhatsApp’s CEO, Will Cathcart, confirmed today that the company is working on a feature to link multiple devices to one account. In a conversation with WABetaInfo, he revealed that you’ll be able to sync your account on four devices — and iPad support is also coming. Currently, you can use your WhatsApp account on only one device (your phone with the registered number). Sure, WhatsApp has a web version, but your phone has to be connected to the internet for it to work. The upcoming multi-device functionality will eliminate that altogether. Will Cathcart of WhatsApp confirmed to WABetaInfo about the…



