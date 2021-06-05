This Arduino and ESP32 training will have you building a galaxy of IoT devices for under $25

TLDR: The Internet of Things & ESP32 Arduino Beginners Course Bundle explains some of the best 2021 tools for creating cool web-connected smart devices all by yourself. Learners never stop learning. That’s especially true in tech, where something new comes down the pipe every five minutes to make you throw out what came before and learn something entirely different…hopefully before the next big thing launches five minutes after that. The interconnectedness of web-enabled devices and DIY electronics has spawned a revolutionary Internet of Things world, where refrigerators and thermostats and door locks are all smart, and it’s never been easier…



This story continues at The Next Web