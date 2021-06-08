Apple’s biggest WWDC 2021 announcements, in one handy list

WWDC 2021 happened today, and as usual, Apple had a ton of news to announce at the event. Then again, with no hardware to announce, it wasn’t exactly the most exciting WWDC of all time, but here’s the best of what we learned from the company’s virtual conference. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Apple announced iOS and iPadOS 15 today. Big surprise! The updates do bring some useful new features, including text recognition in images, new AR features in Apple Maps, revamped notifications, government ID integration, background blurring in FaceTime, and more. New features coming to iOS 15 include SharePlay…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Apple