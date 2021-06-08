Basically all news sites are down — so we want to hog their traffic

A bunch of websites are unaccessible right now, including Reddit, Twitch, Amazon UK, and Paypal. All of these sites are showing some kind of connection failure. Basically, half of the internet is down. But thankfully, our site is up (jinx) Half of the internet is down (503 error blabla) but not us so enjoy: https://t.co/BV4ajjP2WH — TNW (@thenextweb) June 8, 2021 Fastly edge platform is having problems, which means a big part of the internet is having problems. This includes Twitter. Even https://t.co/DPssWnrDVs itself is unavailable in many locations. pic.twitter.com/bKpeWrp4xt — @mikko (@mikko) June 8, 2021 just catching up on…



This story continues at The Next Web