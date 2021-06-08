Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart looks like a Pixar movie and plays like a charm

Hey, listen; it’s the middle of summer, my apartment is boiling, I don’t want to be stuck inside writing this review. I’m going to assume you don’t want to be stuck inside reading it either, so I’ll cut right to the chase: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is great. I’ve been a Ratchet fan since the original games back in the PlayStation 2 era and there hasn’t been a single instalment in the series that I haven’t enjoyed. This latest one is no exception. It’s everything you want from a Ratchet game, and it looks like a fucking Pixar movie. IT…



This story continues at The Next Web