EVs overtake diesels as most popular lease cars in the UK

Demand for EVs in the UK’s leasing sector has for the first time surpassed that of diesel-powered cars, data from Leasing.com reveals. The site’s data shows that the demand for electrified vehicles – consisting of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and hybrid cars – has been gradually growing since the beginning of the year, rendering EVs the winners during the second quarter of 2021. BEVs have risen by 27% and hybrids by 57%, with the PHEVs seeing the biggest increase at 78%. On the contrary, petrol vehicles only witnessed a 3% growth and diesel vehicles dropped by 13%.…



