What is Telematics and how can it make you a better driver?

This article was originally published by Martin Banks on Clean Fleet Report, a publication that gives its readers the information they need to move to cars and trucks with best fuel economy, including electric cars, fuel cells, plug-in hybrids, hybrids and advanced diesel and gasoline engines. Internet of Things (IoT) technology is everywhere today, from the home to the office. One of the less familiar yet more exciting applications of IoT devices is in vehicles. One application of this technology, telematics, has seen rising popularity in both consumer and commercial circles–and it’s easy to see why. Telematics covers a broad…



This story continues at The Next Web