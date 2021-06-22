EU says YouTube’s not (always) responsible for user copyright infringements

YouTube has won a skirmish in its copyright war with the EU’s creative industries — but suffered some losses on the way. Europe’s top court ruled on Tuesday that YouTube and other online platforms are not responsible for copyright-infringing material uploaded by users. However, they could be liable if they fail to act “expeditiously” to remove or block content once they’re aware of breaches. They could also be liable if they don’t adopt “the appropriate technological measures” to tackle copyright breaches, provide tools “specifically intended” for the illegal sharing of content, or “knowingly promote such sharing,” the European Court of…



