Microsoft joins Apple in the $2 TRILLION market cap club

Microsoft’s bullish run has continued as the company entered the ultra-exclusive $2 trillion club. The company reached a $1 trillion market cap for the first time in 2019 — which means it took just two years to double that figure. In the last quarter, the company posted a record revenue of $41.7 billion with 19% year-on-year growth. Its profit for that quarter was $15.5 billion — a 44% jump from 2020. While most verticles from 2019, remain the same, the company’s cloud offerings have consistently shown tremendous expansion. Apple is the only other publically traded American company with a market cap above $2 trillion.…



