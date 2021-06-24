Google and Reliance’s ‘JioPhone Next’ will hit India in September

Major Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio launched its phone in partnership with Google, called the JioPhone Next, in India today. The device was announced at the company’s annual general meeting, that the 4G enabled phone has a customized version of Android. Jio said that the phone will have features such as voice assistant, translation in multiple languages, and AR. Currently, the specifications and details of the phone are unknown. Features of JioPhone Next developed by Reliance and Google In a statement, Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai said that Google has worked on baking features for the device through a special version…



