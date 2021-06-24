Nvidia AI could let you make video calls in your PJs without anyone knowing

Nvidia has unveiled an AI model that converts a single 2D image of a person into a “talking head” video. Known as Vid2Vid Cameo, the deep learning model is designed to improve the experience of videoconferencing. If you’re running late for a call, you could roll out of bed in your pajamas and disheveled hair,  upload a photo of you dressed to impress, and the AI will map your facial movements to the reference image — leaving the other attendees unaware of the chaos behind the camera. That could be a boon for the chronically unkempt, but you should probably test…

