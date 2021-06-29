Elon Musk’s new statue in NYC is proof that God is dead

What do you get the man who has everything? In the case of Elon Musk, you could get him a life-sized monument to his ego. But that would be nearly impossible. You’d need to build a skyscraper to accurately represent the tycoon’s self-importance. With budgetary constraints and planning permissions presumably in mind, investing app Public.com has instead constructed a six-foot statue of Musk to mark the great man’s 50th birthday — and plonked it in Manhattan. And because Elon’s ambition (and maybe ego) is definitely not miniature, we dropped a life-sized statue on 14th St. and The High Line stairs…



This story continues at The Next Web