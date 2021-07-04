Get Private Internet Access VPN for almost 70% off — and get a $15 credit too

TLDR: Protect your information and all your online activity with a subscription to Private Internet Access, now at nearly 70 percent off. If you’re worried about being watched while online, it’s because you already are. Internet service providers (ISPs) can log everything you do. Online destinations from retail giants to social media platforms harvest information about you and can sell that data to virtually anyone. And yeah, getting emails or Facebook ads about the book you just did a Google search for are more than a little creepy. A VPN is your first and best initial line of defense against…



This story continues at The Next Web