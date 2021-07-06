Nintendo announces an OLED Switch and now I’m swimming in pee

A “pro” version of the Nintendo Switch has been rumored forever — and now it’s… kinda here? But also not? Anyway! Say hello to Nintendo’s OLED Switch. Or the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) if you prefer dumb names. That’s right you beautiful people, a new Nintendo Switch will be hitting the shelves on October 8. It will come with a 7-inch OLED screen (YES!) and has a recommended retail price of $350 (OKAY!). Nintendo also released a video alongside the announcement of the OLED Switch, and you can watch it right here: Yes, the song choice may be appalling and,…



